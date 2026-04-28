Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Diaz Olise Kane Bayern GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Bayern Munich player ratings vs PSG: Electric Luis Diaz keeps Champions League semi-final alive while Michael Olise and Harry Kane also sparkle on magical night of attacking football

Player ratings
Bayern Munich
L. Diaz
H. Kane
M. Olise
Champions League
FEATURES
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will have to come from behind if they are to reach the Champions League final as they lost out 5-4 to Paris Saint-Germain in the thrilling first leg of their semi-final clash. Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz all got on the scoresheet for the Bundesliga winners in what proved to be a game that showcased the very best in attacking football.

Bayern began the match on the front foot, and took the lead after Diaz was brought down by Willian Pacho in the penalty area, and Kane made no mistake from the spot. Olise was then presented with a golden chance to make it 2-0, but his scuffed shot was kept out by a combination of Matvey Safonov and Marquinhos.

PSG subsequently sparked into life, and shortly after Ousmane Dembele screwed a shot wide after being put clean through on goal, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia brilliantly cut inside from the left and curled an effort into the bottom corner. Joao Neves then gave the hosts the lead when he headed in from a corner just moments after he had turned an Olise cross against his own post.

Olise got the goal his performance deserved when he picked up the ball and centrally and lashed a powerful shot past Safonov, but PSG were able get their noses back in front in first-half stoppage time as Dembele fired home a penalty after Alphonso Davies was adjudged to have handled the Ballon d'Or winner's cross.

PSG threatened to run away with the tie from there, as Kvaratskhelia and Dembele doubled their individual tallies in quick succession shortly after the break. Bayern were not willing to roll over, however, and Upamecano got the slightest touch on Joshua Kimmich's free-kick to pull one back before Diaz latched onto Kane's ball over the top and drilled a shot past Safonov.

Both teams had chances to add further goals, with Senny Mayulu crashing a shot against the post before Kimmich had a stoppage-time header cleared off the line by Pacho. In the end, things are set up for an epic second leg at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

GOAL rates Bayern's players from Parc des Princes...

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Manuel Neuer (5/10):

    Had little chance with any of PSG's goals, though his kicking was uncharacteristically poor throughout.

    Josip Stanisic (4/10):

    Could not deal with the brilliance of Kvaratskhelia defensively while he made some bad decisions in attacking areas that ruined promising attacks.

    Dayot Upamecano (5/10):

    Caught out of position at times, most notably for Kvaratskhelia's first goal, but did carry the ball out of defence well on occasion and managed to get himself on the scoresheet with a faint header in the second half.

    Jonathan Tah (6/10):

    As commanding as he could be given the pressure PSG put on the Bayern defence. Made a couple of timely blocks.

    Alphonso Davies (6/10):

    Made a couple of important defensive interventions, but was overrun at times as Dembele joined Doue out on the right. Unfortunate to be punished for a soft handball right on half-time, which proved to be his final contribution.

    • Advertisement
  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Joshua Kimmich (5/10):

    Passed the ball well enough in midfield, while he claimed the assist for Upamecano's goal with a teasing cross, but could have done more to shield those behind him.

    Aleksandar Pavlovic (5/10):

    Bypassed on too many occasions thanks to PSG's direct style. Kept the ball well enough when he did pick up possession.

    Jamal Musiala (5/10):

    Unable to make his mark on a game where all the other attackers ran riot. Also failed to track Neves' run for the goal that put PSG 2-1 up.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Michael Olise (7/10):

    One of the few wingers to have troubled Mendes over the past couple of seasons as he routinely left the PSG left-back for dead. Deserved his goal, albeit he really should have had another, while his final ball was sometimes a little lacking.

    Harry Kane (7/10):

    Never in doubt that he would score from the penalty, but otherwise spent much of his night outside of the box as he dropped deep to link up play. Sumptuous pass over the top assisted Diaz.

    Luis Diaz (8/10):

    Absolutely electric from the first minute. The way he routinely brought the ball out of the air was sublime and he constantly looked like creating something when he got the ball. Took his deserved goal very well when the chance finally came.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Konrad Laimer (4/10):

    His slip allowed Hakimi to get in behind and create PSG's fourth goal while he too often made the wrong choice in attack after replacing Davies at half-time.

    Leon Goretzka (6/10):

    On for Musiala for the final 15 minutes.

    Nicolas Jackson (N/A):

    Thrown on in stoppage time.

    Aaron Danks (5/10):

    With Kompany suspended and unable to communicate with his players or the bench, unknown Englishman Danks was left in charge of affairs, and it looked like he had few answers to PSG's direct style. In debt to his players for digging him out and ensuring they remain in the tie.

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
FC Heidenheim crest
FC Heidenheim
HDH