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Tom Maston

Bayern Munich player ratings vs PSG: Harry Kane swallowed up and Michael Olise silenced while Dayot Upamecano is run ragged as Champions League dream goes up in smoke at semi-final stage

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Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich's hopes of reaching the Champions League final were ended on Wednesday as they drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain on the night, leading to them losing their semi-final 6-5 on aggregate. The defending champions scored early and defended doggedly, meaning Harry Kane's late equaliser counted for nothing in the end.

Bayern were caught cold inside the opening three minutes as Ousmane Dembele swept home following a superb run and cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to open up a two-goal advantage for the visitors. Bayern attempted to fight back, but were fortunate to not fall further behind when Manuel Neuer made a superb save to keep out Joao Neves' header.

The home side eventually tested Matvey Safonov when Jamal Musiala broke into the penalty area shortly before half-time and had his shot parried by the PSG goalkeeper, while Jonathan Tah sent a free header wide with the final act of the first half.

Despite their lead, PSG continued to create chances, and Neuer had to be on his toes to save twice from Desire Doue and with his feet from a Kvaratskhelia shot. At the other end, Luis Diaz forced Safonov into a save low to his right, but until Kane turned and fired into the roof of the net in stoppage time, they rarely looked like finding a way back into the tie. As a result, PSG will face Arsenal in the final in Budapest on May 30.

GOAL rates Bayern's players from the Allianz Arena...

  • FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Manuel Neuer (7/10):

    Given no chance by Dembele's powerful finish but excelled himself to deny Neves in the first half. Saved from Doue (twice) and Kvaratskhelia after the break while his distribution was good, too.

    Konrad Laimer (5/10):

    Made some decent attacking runs inside of Olise at times, but that did lead to him being caught up the field while Kvaratskhelia counter-attacked, exposing Upamecano.

    Dayot Upamecano (4/10):

    Left in the dust by Kvaratskhelia in the build-up to the opening goal and struggled to deal with the Georgian's pace and quick feet all night.

    Jonathan Tah (6/10):

    Got the better of Doue in their individual battle and made a couple of key interventions inside his own penalty area. Will be disappointed with his headed effort late in the first half.

    Josip Stanisic (5/10):

    Not tested too much as PSG mostly attacked down the other flank, but didn't offer enough going the other way to make a difference.

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    Midfield

    Joshua Kimmich (5/10):

    Put in the shade by the brilliance of the PSG midfield. Final ball was lacking too often when he got into attacking areas.

    Aleksandar Pavlovic (5/10):

    A steady presence at the heart of the Bayern midfield, but PSG seemed happy for him to have it given the lack of threat he posed.

    Jamal Musiala (4/10):

    Aside from a five-minute spell at the end of the first half, the Germany international struggled to find pockets of space and link up play behind the front three.

  • FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Michael Olise (4/10):

    Nowhere near the standard he has set for himself this season. Got Mendes booked early on but failed to take advantage. Too often poor control let him down while he fired his best chance over the bar.

    Harry Kane (5/10):

    Dropped deep once again but wasn't as effective as in the first leg. Barely got a sight of goal as Pacho and Marquinhos swallowed the England captain up, though his turn and finish for the equaliser were superb.

    Luis Diaz (6/10):

    Ran rings around Zaire-Emery early on, but too often tried to do too much inside the area. Tested Safonov in the second half in the closest Bayern came to finding a goal.

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  • FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Alphonso Davies (6/10):

    Offered more attacking threat than Stanisic as Bayern flooded forward in the second half.

    Kim Min-jae (6/10):

    On for Tah midway through the second half in a centre-back switch.

    Nicolas Jackson (5/10):

    Unable to create much of note in his 15 minutes on the pitch.

    Lennart Karl (N/A):

    Thrown on for the final five minutes after returning from injury.

    Vincent Kompany (5/10):

    Outwitted by Luis Enrique as his side lacked attacking ideas and couldn't get control of midfield. Limited by his options, but his substitutions didn't do much to change things either.

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