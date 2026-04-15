Bayern Munich suffer late injury upset as midfielder ruled out just an hour before Real Madrid clash

The Bavarian giants confirmed the news on Wednesday evening, revealed that Bischof has "sustained a small muscle fibre tear in his left calf." The diagnosis followed an examination by the Bayern medical department, which ultimately ruled the 20-year-old out of the squad for the crucial European encounter. It remains unclear exactly how long the talented youngster will be absent.

While the timing is far from ideal, Bayern fans can take some solace in the fact that Bischof joins a relatively short injury list. Alongside Lennart Karl, who is also recovering from a muscle fibre tear, and Sven Ulreich, who is nursing a more serious adductor injury, Bischof is the only other absentee. It means Kompany still has almost a full-strength squad at his disposal as he looks to navigate a path to the semi-finals.



