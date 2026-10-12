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'We'll see' - Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer refuses to rule out future transfer for Manchester City star Erling Haaland
German powerhouse tracks potential heir
Hainer has refused to shut the door on a future move for Haaland if Bayern's attacking needs evolve in the coming years. Speculation surrounding the forward has intensified after an independent commission found City guilty of serious financial breaches and failing to cooperate with the Premier League between 2009-10 and 2017-18, raising the prospect of demotion. The Bavarian hierarchy recognise that the prolific Norwegian would represent an ideal, world-class successor to lead their line.
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Bavarian hierarchy backs current firepower
Addressing the possibility of City facing demotion, the 72-year-old was quick to stress his satisfaction with the firepower currently at Vincent Kompany's disposal. Speaking to BILD, the president praised an attack that continues to deliver at an elite level: "With Kane, [Michael] Olise, [Luis] Diaz, and the others, we have an outstanding attacking line. We scored over 120 goals last season. So I think we are very well positioned in attack."
'We'll see'
While in no hurry to dip into the transfer market, Hainer struck a noticeably different tone when asked about targeting the former Borussia Dortmund striker as an eventual heir to Kane. Continuing his interview with BILD, the club supremo made it clear that nothing has been ruled out: "When we talk about the future in a few years, the situation will be different, and we'll see."
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Prolific marksman navigates contractual certainty
Haaland is formally tied to the Etihad Stadium until June 2034 after committing his long-term future to the club. The prolific forward is in red-hot form, having already struck eight times in his opening eight appearances this campaign. However, the seismic fallout from City's guilty verdict alongside Kane's 2027 expiry date ensures links with the German giants will continue to linger.
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