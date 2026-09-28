'We are no longer a top team' - Bastian Schweinsteiger tears into Jurgen Klopp's struggling Germany after historic Greece humiliation

Speaking to ARD presenter Esther Sedlaczek after the final whistle, the former Germany captain pulled no punches over the hosts' toothless attacking display.

Lamenting the national side's alarming slide in standards, Schweinsteiger said: "We're no longer a top team, we've settled into mediocrity. We haven't managed to put the pressure on the opponent in a way that would cause any problems."

Contrasting the performance with their previous outing, the Bayern Munich legend noted that Die Mannschaft "didn't generate enough pressure," though he conceded they "did better" during Thursday's 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.