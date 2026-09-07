Hansi Flick hails 'almost perfect' Barcelona as five-star Catalans seize top spot in Liga

Following the final whistle, Flick was understandably delighted with the comprehensive nature of the victory. The German tactician branded the dominant display against Valencia as an "almost perfect" performance from his squad.

Despite the heavy scoreline, the manager insisted that the relentless showing was simply a natural byproduct of their rigorous preparations. He credited the squad's dedication on the training pitch for laying the foundation for such a ruthless weekend result.

"I am not surprised by what we achieved, as it reflects the quality of our training," Flick explained to the media. "It was an almost perfect match."