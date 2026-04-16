'Something I’ve been preparing for since childhood' - Barcelona's Raphinha was raised on Ronaldinho, determined to deliver World Cup for Brazil

Raphinha recalls Ronaldinho’s going-away party pretty well. His Dad was a musician in a samba band, and they were hired to play for the occasion. It was 2003, and Raphinha, then seven years old, tagged along.

“It was essentially a farewell party for his friends and family,” Raphinha told GOAL with a smile - a grin Ronaldinho himself would be proud of.

That function has now become something of Brazilian footballing folklore, one of their youngest stars mixing it in with one of the greatest. There are fragments of the whole story floating about: one of them being that Ronaldinho carried him around. Some of it has, no doubt, been embellished over the years.

But Raphinha was there all the same. And it was the start of a lifelong connection between the two. Ronaldinho hails from the same community as Raphinha - not so much family as connected by homeland. They have since become friends. Maybe that’s a coincidence. But, in some way, it all began there.

At the time, Ronaldinho was off to Europe to start his Barcelona tenure. Now, over 20 years later, Raphinha is well-established in his own Blaugrana stint, and familiar with the life Ronaldinho lived. The winger is irrefutably among the best in the world, and quite certainly one of the leaders of the Brazilian National Team. Back then, life was all smiles and being a little bit starstruck. Now, it’s about pressure, expectation, and, ultimately, rising to it.

"I’ve always wanted to play at the highest possible level," he told GOAL. "That level - whether at the club stage or elsewhere - demands a tremendous amount from a person. It’s something I’ve been preparing for since childhood."