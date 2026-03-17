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Barcelona plotting Alessandro Bastoni transfer swoop as Inter set price tag
Barca seek defensive reinforcements
According to ESPN, Barcelona are actively scouring the market for defensive reinforcements, with Bastoni emerging as a standout candidate. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s premier ball-playing defenders since joining Inter from Atalanta in 2017. Barca sporting director Deco is reportedly keen on the Italian due to his rare combination of elite experience and long-term potential. However, the same sources indicate that Bastoni is not the only name on the shortlist; the Blaugrana are also monitoring Aston Villa’s Pau Torres and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck as part of a wider strategy to find a left-footed specialist for their backline.
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Hefty price tag poses significant hurdle
Despite internal enthusiasm for Bastoni, a transfer is far from easy. The Italian international is currently under contract at the San Siro until 2028, giving Inter a strong negotiating position. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A leaders would demand a fee of more than €50 million ($58 million) to consider a sale.
The surprising offensive output of an elite sentinel
Bastoni's extraordinary technical ability, combined with his defensive solidity, makes him an attractive option for Barca. Through his 293 appearances for Inter, the centre-back has scored eight goals and provided 30 assists. Hansi Flick's high-intensity system requires this deep playmaking ability. Barcelona's defensive resources currently include Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo, but with Andreas Christensen's contract expiring and the Dane sidelined due to injury, the need for a reliable, left-sided specialist has become urgent.
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Tough calls ahead in summer window
This summer, Barcelona will have to decide how to divide up their limited budget among several high-priority areas. How well the team does in La Liga and the Champions League, and how much money they make from player sales will determine a lot. Although Bastoni is intent on helping Inter win the Serie A title, he may give in to the allure of a prominent role in a rejuvenated Barcelona project when the transfer window opens.
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