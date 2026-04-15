Barcelona and Man City in battle for 16-year-old Palmeiras midfielder with La Liga side determined to avoid repeat of Endrick & Estevao misses

According to AS, Barcelona have intensified their contacts to close the signing of Conceicao. The Catalan club have been following the attacking midfielder's evolution since before his breakout in the Copinha, where he scored four goals and provided three assists in seven matches. Fearing a repeat of the frustrating scenarios with Endrick, Estevao, or Rayan, they have taken the lead in a lightning negotiation. Although the teenager possesses a release clause of €100 million in his current contract which runs until January 2029, Palmeiras would reportedly accept half of that amount, seeking €50m between fixed and variable fees.