Barcelona confirm Lamine Yamal ruled OUT for rest of season as they make statement on Spain star's World Cup chances after nightmare injury blow

While the Blaugrana were delighted to pick up another three points against Celta, with a 27th victory of the season keeping them nine clear of Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the top of the Liga table, said success was overshadowed by the unfortunate knock sustained by Yamal.

The teenage wonderkid fired a spot-kick into the back of the net five minutes before half-time, but had to be replaced before the interval was reached. There was initial confusion on the Barca bench as to what had happened and why a talismanic presence was being forced from the field. It quickly became apparent that a potentially serious muscle complaint had been sustained.