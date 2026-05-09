Barcelona boss Hansi Flick responds to Real Madrid chaos question & gives honest opinion on Kylian Mbappe

Flick distanced himself from speculation surrounding Los Blancos. He stressed that internal issues are common in football but insisted it was not his place to discuss what is happening at another club.

"These things happen all over the world, not just at Real Madrid," Flick said. "But I don't want to talk about it, it's not my team, it's not my club. When something happens, we all go in the same direction. Things can happen, but you have to deal with them. That's the way."