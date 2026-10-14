AFP
Unstoppable Barcelona? Hansi Flick fires 'can win nothing' warning as Lamine Yamal and Co. maintain perfect ten with Galatasaray comeback
Comeback secures perfect ten
The Catalan giants travelled to Rams Park and briefly found themselves on the back foot when Aleksey Batrakov gave the hosts a shock lead. However, Joao Cancelo restored parity just before the interval, setting the stage for a dominant second-half display in Turkey.
Following the restart, strikes from Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, and Karim Adeyemi completed a comprehensive 4-1 victory. The result maintains Barcelona's flawless start to the campaign, marking their tenth consecutive win across all competitions and boosting their season tally to an astonishing 43 goals.
- AFP
Flick tempers silverware expectations
Despite the remarkable run, Flick moved to keep his squad grounded. "Football can change very fast," Flick stated during his post-match press conference. "We are proud about this situation. We are happy and we have not just the confidence, but also the conviction in our style, how we want to play.
"But our ambitions are more; we want to win titles. We can win nothing now. In May, June you win the big titles. We are working every day for that."
The German tactician also highlighted his lack of surprise at his team's prolific form, even after the summer departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres left them without a recognised starting striker. "When I see the quality in the training, which is what counts, I am not surprised," he added. "I know the team. I am 100 per cent convinced about my team - how they can play.
"It's amazing to see how we control the game. It's the Champions League and it was a top performance from us.
"I appreciated a lot what I saw in the first half as well. Decision-making in the final third and transitions were not the best, but we know [Galatasaray] are very good, especially in this atmosphere.
"We adapt in the half time a little and the second half was great. The performance was unbelievable."
Yamal pulls the strings
While seven different players have already registered multiple goals this term, the true catalyst in Istanbul was Lamine Yamal. The teenager was named man of the match despite not getting on the scoresheet, providing a sublime cross for Fermin and using brilliant skill to set up Gordon. He was instrumental in all four goals, taking his season tally to eight goals and nine assists in just 10 appearances.
Flick was full of praise for the young forward's influence. "Lamine made a fantastic second half," the Barcelona boss noted. "It's amazing to have player like him on this level. He changed the game for us and this was really good.
"When you see Lamine in every training, and when you see some situations created in the training, it's the same like here. This is amazing.
"I am happy to have a player like him in my team. In the second half he was fantastic, how he dominated the game, the last pass... it's unbelievable what he's doing."
Yamal's brilliance even drew glowing admiration from the opposition. Galatasaray superstar Rafael Leao tipped the youngster for the sport's top individual honour, stating: "I hope Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d’Or and major titles with Barca. He is among the best players in the world. He is someone I hold in very high regard."
- AFP
A defining week awaits
Barcelona's invincibility will face severe scrutiny during a daunting upcoming schedule. They resume La Liga duties on Saturday with a tricky trip to third-placed Real Betis.
That domestic test is immediately followed by a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain in France next Tuesday. The Catalan side then return to Spain to host bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season, a gruelling trio of fixtures that will serve as a true litmus test for Flick's rampant squad.
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