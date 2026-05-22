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Barcelona preparing Cristian Romero transfer swoop as Tottenham set price tag
Tottenham’s situation could shape Romero deal
Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Tottenham centre-back Romero as they continue searching for defensive reinforcements ahead of next season. As per Sport, sporting director Deco has made the Argentina international the club’s priority target after dropping their interest in Alessandro Bastoni.
The Catalan side are unwilling to spend heavily on a centre-back, with their main financial focus still centred on attacking additions and the future of Marcus Rashford. However, Barca’s coaching staff have approved a move for Romero if the overall cost becomes manageable.
Tottenham’s league status could play a major role in negotiations. Spurs are still battling to avoid relegation, and their final-day result against Everton may significantly impact Romero’s valuation. Barcelona believe the defender is prepared to leave regardless of the outcome.
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Barcelona unwilling to meet current valuation
The report indicated that Barca expect Romero to leave Tottenham this summer, although his price could vary greatly depending on whether the London team ends up relegated. Tottenham are currently demanding at least €60 million if they remain in the Premier League. The Catalan side, however, do not intend to match that figure and are instead hoping Romero’s desire to leave could help lower the asking price, even if they have to include a player in exchange.
Tottenham tensions boost Barca hopes
Romero’s relationship with Tottenham is reportedly strained. The defender is currently recovering from a knee injury in Argentina at the facilities of former club Belgrano, rather than remaining in England during Spurs’ relegation battle. That situation has reportedly frustrated sections of the Tottenham fanbase and further increased speculation surrounding his future.
Barca view Romero’s leadership and aggressive style as an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s system. Barcelona are also considering alternative options. Roma defender Evan Ndicka remains under consideration, while the club are exploring cheaper opportunities in the Saudi Pro League market.
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Barca waiting for market conditions to change
Barcelona are expected to prioritise attacking business before committing major funds to defensive reinforcements. Any move for Romero is therefore likely to depend on Tottenham’s final league position and whether the Premier League side soften their demands. Atletico Madrid are also monitoring Romero’s situation, meaning Barca could face competition if the defender formally becomes available later in the summer transfer window.