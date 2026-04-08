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Atletico Madrid team bus has windows smashed after attack from Barcelona fans on way to Spotify Camp Nou
Chaos on the streets of Catalonia
The hostility surrounding the Champions League quarter-final escalated as Diego Simeone’s squad approached the Spotify Camp Nou for Wednesday's game. A group of home supporters launched a barrage of objects at the visiting coach, breaching the security perimeter in the final street leading to the venue.
Radio Marca reported: "The fall of a fence generated chaos in the arrival of the Barcelona bus at Camp Nou." Despite the heavy police presence, the severe lack of safety created a distressing environment for everyone on board right before the crucial European fixture.
Smashed windows and shattered nerves
While Atletico have confirmed that no players or coaching staff members suffered any physical injuries during the assault, their vehicle sustained significant damage. Two large windows on the side opposite the driver were completely shattered by the impact of the thrown projectiles. Reports indicate that these windows were smashed right next to the seating area occupied by team delegate Pedro Pablo Matesanz. The shattered glass strewn across the interior served as a grim reminder of the recurring violence, leaving the club extremely frustrated that security measures failed to prevent a repeat of past events at this stadium.
Alvarez punishes 10-man hosts
Despite the frightening scenes on their way to the locker room, the club have managed to shift their focus back to the pitch. At half-time, the visitors hold a 1-0 advantage in this tense first-leg tie. The turning point arrived in the closing stages of the first half when defender Pau Cubarsi committed a professional foul as the last man, earning a straight red card following a VAR review. In the 45th minute, Julian Alvarez stepped up to take the resulting direct free kick and fired a brilliant right-footed strike into the net to silence the home crowd.
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Sorloth doubles Atletico's lead
Heading into the second half with a clear numerical advantage, Simeone’s men managed to extend their lead in the 70th minute through Alexander Sorloth. Meanwhile, UEFA will undoubtedly await the official match report to investigate the unacceptable pre-match vandalism, which could ultimately lead to severe disciplinary action and heavy sanctions.