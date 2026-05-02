Diego Simeone rotates his ENTIRE Atletico Madrid starting XI ready for Arsenal Champions League clash & still gets win against Valencia

In a move that underlined his supreme confidence in the depth of his squad, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone made the audacious decision to change all 11 players from his previous starting line-up. With the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Arsenal looming large, the Argentine coach prioritised fresh legs for London, essentially fielding an entirely new team for the trip to Valencia.

Despite the lack of cohesion usually associated with such drastic rotation, the visitors looked remarkably composed. They controlled large phases of the game and proved that the 'Cholo' philosophy runs deep through the entire squad, regardless of who is wearing the shirt. The decision to rest his stars appeared justified as the fringe players more than held their own and dealt with the hostile Mestalla atmosphere.