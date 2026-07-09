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Atletico Madrid reach €45m agreement as Morten Hjulmand flies in to complete transfer from Sporting CP
Agreement reached for Danish star
The deal between Sporting and Atletico for the transfer of Hjulmand is officially closed. The 27-year-old midfielder is scheduled to travel to Spain today to undergo medical tests and formalise his move to La Liga, ending a highly successful stint in the Portuguese capital.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Atletico will pay €40 million as a fixed fee for the midfielder, with a further €5m available in add-ons.
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End of an era in Lisbon
Hjulmand’s departure marks the end of a highly decorated spell at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Since his arrival from Italian side Lecce three years ago, the Dane transformed into the heartbeat of the side. He leaves Portugal having made 141 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists, while lifting two league titles and a Taca de Portugal during his tenure.
According to A Bola, despite the move being finalised, it is understood that Hjulmand will return to Lisbon briefly following his medical in Madrid. This visit will allow the midfielder to formally say his goodbyes to his teammates and the coaching staff who helped him grow into one of Europe's most coveted defensive midfielders.
Hjulmand to sign long-term deal
Final discussions between the clubs were facilitated by the presence of Hjulmand's representatives in Madrid. These meetings allowed the parties to resolve remaining details, such as payment schedules and the distribution of the FIFA solidarity mechanism. The Danish captain will sign a long-term contract with the Colchoneros that keeps him at the club until June 2031.
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Strategic reinforcement for Simeone
For Simeone, the acquisition of Hjulmand provides a robust presence in the heart of the pitch. Standing at 185cm, the Dane offers both physical defensive coverage and technical security in possession. His leadership qualities, which saw him promoted to captain at Sporting, are viewed as a vital addition to the Atleti dressing room as they look to challenge for trophies next term. The move also ends speculation regarding a potential move to the Premier League or Serie A, where Hjulmand had been heavily linked with AC Milan and Manchester United in recent transfer windows.
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