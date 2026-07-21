Pro Sports Images
Aston Villa hold shock Alejandro Garnacho transfer talks after agreeing record Morgan Rogers sale with Chelsea
Villa explore shock swoop
According to a report by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, Villa have held talks regarding a potential move for Garnacho from Chelsea this summer. The Villans' hierarchy have secured a massive financial windfall after agreeing to sell Rogers to Chelsea in a British-record £117 million deal. Although Johan Manzambi is viewed as Rogers' direct replacement, Emery remains determined to prioritise signing a speedy winger capable of running beyond the opposition's defence.
- Getty Images Sport
Targets emerge following sale
Prior to the surprise option of pursuing Garnacho, who is available to leave Chelsea, Villa had identified West Ham's Crysencio Summerville and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye as primary targets. Mbaye recently enlisted super-agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents Emery, to manage his future. Any definitive decision regarding Garnacho will heavily influence this pursuit, particularly with Summerville currently subject to a concrete bid from Serie A side Roma.
Emery eyes forward options
The report further details that should a deal for Garnacho fail to materialise or the player opt for another destination, Villa could shift their focus towards signing another Chelsea forward, Nicolas Jackson. Emery has been a long-standing admirer of Jackson since their time together at Villarreal, and Villa are exploring a permanent move for the striker.
Jackson's potential addition would give Villa three main choices up front, alongside Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham, though the latter could be sold if a suitable bid arrives.
- AFP
What comes next?
Villa's hierarchy must act decisively in the transfer market to finalise their attacking setup before the 2026-27 campaign begins. Replacing a key figure like Rogers requires Emery to quickly integrate his new recruits in order to maintain their competitive edge. Strategic decisions regarding their forward search are expected to be completed ahead of the Premier League's opening matchday in mid-August, with Villa set to kick off their campaign away at Brighton.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting