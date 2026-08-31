'They want to kill us!' - Aston Villa boss Unai Emery rubbishes talk of Chelsea friendship despite frantic summer transfer business between clubs

Despite the constant communication required to facilitate these moves, Emery was quick to shut down any notion of a budding friendship between the two sides. The Spaniard made it clear that the connection is strictly professional and purely transactional.

"Good relations? The relationship is only through the deals – for money, for other players," Emery explained. "They want to kill us. And we want to kill them… it is not a good relationship. Of course, because we have good players and we can as well sign players from them, but it’s not a good relationship, it’s a deal for money and a deal for players."

The Villa manager emphasised that Chelsea's acquisitions of key personnel, including set-piece coach Austin MacPhee, were designed to weaken his side. "They are signing Morgan, they are signing Emiliano Martinez to kill us," he added. "I am happy for Emiliano Martinez, I am happy for Morgan Rogers and, of course, I know I am not happy for Chelsea."



