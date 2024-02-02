Arturo Vidal riding a horse in Chile, Arsenal's forgotten man moving on & the 10 January transfers you might have missed

There wasn't masses of recruitment activity to get excited about this month, but there were at least some interesting moves that went under the radar

The 2024 January transfer window will not live long in the memory. Across Europe, tumbleweeds blew pretty much all month. The majority of Premier League clubs were unwilling to fire the starting klaxon over fears of breaching Profit and Sustainability rules, so the rest of the continent were feeding off scraps for most of January.

And over in Saudi Arabia, most Pro League sides had no foreign-player spots to fill, ruling out another big-paying destination. In the end, the headline transfer was probably 33-year-old Jordan Henderson's move to Ajax - and that only attracted column inches for off-field reasons.

That's not to say that there was nothing to get excited about in January, though. Although there was a lack of truly internet-breaking transfers, there were more than a few interesting, lower-profile signings that might have evaded your attention.