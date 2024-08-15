Arsenal season preview 2024-25: It's time for Mikel Arteta to win another trophy - and Gunners finally look ready to end Man City's Premier League dominance

The North Londoners may finally get over their title hoodoo after painfully missing out to Pep Guardiola's side in each of the last two seasons

By most measures, Arsenal improved significantly last season, but it still wasn't enough to dethrone Manchester City as the kings of English football. Their chances of tangible success were blown to smithereens after a particularly testing three-day period in April, when defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich ended their Premier League and European dreams.

But Mikel Arteta has had more than enough time to get over this heartbreak and has been plotting all summer to finally overthrow Pep Guardiola's side. Compared to last off-season, this has been a quiet transfer window for Arsenal, though racking up 89 Premier League points last term would suggest that nothing drastic was required anyway.

Whether the Gunners have enough to finally get over the line this campaign remains to be seen. But it's pretty clear that barring an unforeseen disaster, they will once again be right up there at the business end of the season.