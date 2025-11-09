Getty Images Sport
Arsenal, are you watching? Ruben Dias makes 'no higher level' claim after Manchester City outclass Liverpool
City thrash Liverpool to send statement
City announced their intentions to wrestle back their Premier League crown in their demolition of the Reds. Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, and Jeremy Doku were on the scoresheet for the hosts as they ran away with a comfortable win over their title rivals. Arne Slot’s side were disappointing and have offered little indication that they can get back into the race with their opponents and Arsenal.
The defeat of Liverpool sent a statement to Arsenal and the rest of the Premier League that Pep Guardiola’s men are back hunting the top spot in the division. Prior to last season’s collapse, City had won the previous four titles and developed a habit of racking up silverware. Now back in the groove of winning, they threaten to spoil Arsenal’s hopes yet again.
Speaking after the game, Dias insisted that few teams can match the level of City and suggested that they are back to their ruthless best. With Haaland scoring more than a goal a game, few can write off City from clawing back the slim advantage Mikel Arteta’s team have at the top of the tree.
Dias sends message
Speaking to Sky Sports, Dias said: “Obviously very happy for him [Pep Guardiola on his 1000th game as a manager]. We live for games like this. There is no higher level than this kind of level. Everyone did a great game. We need to push all of us. Everyone, myself, we need to push everyone.”
The defender praised the performance of Doku and the work rate of Haaland throughout the game, drawing comparisons between their displays and the great City sides of years gone by.
“I remember before I came to this club and watching this club, these were the details that made them win so much,” he said. “Differences of everyone ready to show up and ready to sacrifice for the guy next to him. This is not new, this has been going on for a while now. We have been talking about a rebuild since last season.”
City have added to their squad with a flurry of recruitments, but Dias insists that the level of quality has not declined with their arrival. This is in stark contrast to Liverpool, who after a record-breaking summer of recruitment, have seemingly regressed on the pitch.
“Yes, of course, there are new faces because of the ones that left, but that quality stays the same, and we keep on pushing. It is still early in the season, feet on the ground,” Dias added.
Arsenal set the standard
Arsenal have been the standout team in the Premier League so far this campaign. The Gunners have had an impregnable defence this season, conceding just five goals in all competitions, and had appeared most likely to mount a runaway lead.
Yet, with a disappointing draw against the Black Cats allowing City to move within touching distance, the pressure will inevitably begin to grow around the Emirates. The challenges will keep coming for Arteta’s men too, with fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Chelsea to come after the international break.
Magpies to steal City gold?
City will have their own challenges to deal with once they return from the break. A trip to St. James’ Park to take on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle will prove a difficult fixture for Guardiola to navigate. The Magpies have not been at their best this campaign, but they are always capable of upsetting the bigger teams.
Home games against Bayer Leverkusen and Leeds United follow as Dias and his team can continue their impressive winning run. The Gunners will need to take maximum points from their upcoming games if they want to keep City at arm's length.
