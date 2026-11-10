Arsenal? Man Utd? ‘Best’ Premier League fit for No.1 manager in world football Luis Enrique picked out if current PSG boss ever fancies a fresh start in England

With a glittering CV being assembled, and with former Camp Nou team-mate Pep Guardiola out of work at present, has Enrique become the best manager on the planet? When that question was put to Mulumbu, the ex-PSG midfielder - who was speaking in association with Parimatch Online Casino - told GOAL: “Yeah, definitely.

“Because when Kylian left, just before he left, Luis Enrique was putting Kylian Mbappe on the bench and everybody was surprised. Everybody was shocked. What's happening? What is he doing? He was preparing this team to be a team.

“Right now, he faced Barcelona. He faced Man City. Last year, he beat all the English teams [to win the Champions League]. So I think he showed that in a competition like the Champions League, where we normally try to put so many stars and so many good players, that with a strong team and a team where the players work for each other, you can win.

“There is some comparison with [Cesc] Fabregas, because he played for Barcelona and he's coaching Como. And you can see that he's doing the same thing, playing from the back. A team that has no really big star, apart from Nico Paz, that came from Real Madrid. But you can see that the new football, it's a team in good shape and a team who's playing from the back to go and attack.”