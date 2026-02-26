Getty
Arsenal, Man City & Liverpool warned in-form Man Utd aren't 'a million miles away' from being Premier League title contenders next season
Man Utd won 13 Premier League titles under Ferguson
United ruled the roost under legendary boss Ferguson, as he guided them to 13 title triumphs and a couple of Champions League victories - including a historic treble in 1999. Maintaining such lofty standards was always going to be difficult.
The Red Devils have, however, endured a humbling fall from grace. Big names such as Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have failed to return the Red Devils to top spot, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unable to replicate the success of his playing days. Michael Carrick is now calling the shots on an interim basis.
He has overseen a six-game unbeaten run that includes five victories, and optimism is building once more when it comes to a brighter future being enjoyed. Bold targets of reclaiming the Premier League title by 2028 have been drawn up.
Are Man Utd capable of becoming title contenders again?
Quizzed on whether that could be considered realistic and how far away United are from completing their transformation from pretenders into contenders, ex-Red Devils star Sharpe - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “I don’t think they are a million miles away. They have proven that since Michael Carrick has come in. They have beaten a couple of the top teams. Against Everton was a really solid performance in what was not a really great performance offensively and passing-wise, they didn’t look too slick, but they showed a team spirit and a grit that probably would have buckled a couple of months ago. They dug out a really tough result.
“They are doing a good job. They are only a couple of points away from third, and not a million miles away from the top two. If you look back over the season on the points that they have thrown away, they could have been a lot closer. I think with three or four additions in the summer, of top quality, then as long as there is consistency there and hard work, I don’t think they are a million miles away at all.”
Could Man Utd challenge for the Premier League crown next season?
That is an opinion shared by another Premier League title-winning former United star, Michael Owen. He told GOAL when presented with a similar question: “They probably still need one or two players. And if they lose Casemiro and maybe even Fernandes, they are two really important players. There is all the balance of bringing age down etc. It’s incredible.
“I’ve said it to loads of people, Manchester United - even when they were in the doldrums - it will turn and once it turns, it might take another year, it might take two months, someone will get it right. It is too much of a juggernaut to keep underperforming and when it turns, it will gather pace like no tomorrow. That could happen.
“People think they are miles away, well if they keep doing what they are doing and have a good summer behind them, they might not be miles away and it might only take a year or two to win a league - rather than five, six, seven years like some people are predicting.
“It’s fascinating at the moment. While they have got the momentum, I would advise to keep rolling with it. You want to change the manager and things now? Wow, you are asking for trouble after all those years.”
How many players do Man Utd need in the summer transfer window?
The expectation is that United will spend again in the summer transfer window, with Casemiro certainly needing to be replaced as he prepares to leave as a free agent. Big money was invested in attacking talent during 2025 - as Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo were acquired - meaning that attention could now turn to midfield and defensive departments.
Qualification for the Champions League would make it easier to entice top talent to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils currently sat fourth in the table, while it should be easy to sell future title challenges to those mulling over moves to a sleeping giant that is slowly awakening from its slumber.
