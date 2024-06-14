Arsenal fixtures 2024-25: Full Premier League schedule, key dates & ticket details

The Gunners will be aiming to win the Premier League title, with the full set of fixtures to be released on Tuesday

Arsenal will discover their fixture list for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign on June 18, with Mikel Arteta's side undoubtedly aiming to go one better and win the title for the first time since 2004.

The Gunners finished just two points behind Manchester City last season, pushing Pep Guardiola's men all the way to the final day of the 2023-24 campaign. A 2-1 win over Everton wasn't quite enough to get them over the line, although optimism will be high heading into the summer months.

The north Londoners began last season with a narrow 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, before they went on an unbeaten run over their next nine league games, finally coming unstuck against Newcastle on November 4.

Indeed, Arsenal only lost five times in the league across the entire 2023-24 season, accumulating 89 points - their second highest tally in the Premier League era, and just one point shy of their Invincibles campaign from 2003-04.

With anticipation building ahead of the fixtures release, check back on June 18 when GOAL will bring you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of the Gunners' Premier League matches in 2024-25.

