Arsenal confirm £17m Leandro Trossard transfer agreement with Besiktas as Belgian ace heads to Turkey for medical

Trossard is on the verge of completing his move away from North London after a fee was agreed between the two clubs. According to The Athletic, the deal is worth €20 million (£17m/$23m). Arsenal released an official statement to clarify the current situation regarding his departure.

The club stated: "We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard. With a transfer fee agreed, Leo, 31, has been granted permission to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his move to the Turkish Super Lig club. We will provide a further update once the transfer has been completed."