Arsenal above Barcelona!? Champions League ranking claim as ex-Gunners star answers Premier League vs European glory trophy question

Asked where they sit on that list - with free-scoring Barca bursting out of the blocks and PSG looking as formidable as ever - former Gunners star Grimandi, who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I think they are quite close.

“For me, Barcelona, they are not as good as these two teams because I think defensively they are not as strong a team as Paris and Arsenal, but they have a special, special talent up front with [Lamine] Yamal.

“But from my point of view, they have so much confidence now in their football, Paris, and they know how to get to the final, they know in the final it will be difficult to beat them. I think there is Paris and then just a bit below Arsenal and after, I would say, Barcelona.

“But if we can meet in the final in Madrid, in one game it's possible. I heard a lot of people complaining about the way Arsenal played the final, but at the end of the day, Paris, they were very close to losing this game. It never happened, but it was so close. So, if it's another final in Madrid, maybe it will be a different story and I hope they will do it.”