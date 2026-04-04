'You will never be able to win a game!' - Arne Slot tears Liverpool apart for Man City collapse despite seeing positives in FA Cup demolition

The Liverpool manager was left fuming after a disastrous 20-minute defensive collapse saw his side concede four goals against a rampant Manchester City, inspired by an Erling Haaland hat-trick and a goal from Antoine Semenyo. This latest blow effectively ends Liverpool’s domestic cup hopes following their earlier Carabao Cup exit, leaving the Reds to navigate a increasingly bleak season as they face an uphill battle to secure a Champions League spot for next year.

"Disappointment about the result, disappointment about going out and very disappointed about the 20 minutes where we conceded four goals," Slot told BBC Sport. "The way we defended in that period, you will never be able to win a game of football. There are many reoccurring themes. One is we miss our chances, one is in general we don't concede much but the few chances we concede go in. That is maybe due to how much we put in. We have to improve the box defending and that was also shown today."

Despite his dismal verdict, the coach saw some positives from the game, adding: "I liked a lot I saw today. We did a lot very well on and off the ball, generated some good chances. We kept them away from any danger. Until that penalty moment there was a lot to like. The 20 minutes after, for what you can expect of a Liverpool team were far from good enough defensively."