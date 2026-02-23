'You need so many other things' - Arne Slot brutally honest on Rio Ngumoha's Liverpool role after 17-year-old sensation dazzles off bench in win at Nottingham Forest

Slot was quizzed afterwards on what the immediate future holds for Ngumoha, with the youngster being made aware that he needs to work on mental and physical aspects of his game. Liverpool’s head coach said: “He has incredible potential, otherwise, at 17 years of age, you don’t play as many minutes as he does in the Premier League, let alone at Liverpool. I don’t think there is any other 17-year-old who has played as many minutes in the Premier League as he did.

“I don't think there is an 18-year-old or 19-year-old that has maybe played as many minutes as Rio but that last bit I'm not sure about. That tells you how much of a talent he is and we think he is. He is making progress more and more and that's why you see him playing more and more.

“He gets stronger and stronger. Apart from his moment when he had his one-v-one, there were also one or two other moments where he stands his ground. That is what you need because you face 25, 26, 27, 28-year-old athletes mainly as your opponents because we are a bit of an exception in terms of our age group of players. Most teams have players of different ages and physicality.

“For him to show this already at 17 years of age, it says something about his talent. But as we all know, talent is only the start of his career, you need so many other things, we have shown today; Macca a great example of mentality and that is something you need to have a career at this level.”