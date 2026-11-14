Argentina vs Uruguay: The tactics board - Diego Forlan's low block blunts La Albiceleste

Scaloni set his team up in a 4-3-3. Exequiel Palacios sat at the base of the midfield behind Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister, with Nico Paz on the right wing, Thiago Almada on the left, and Julian Alvarez leading the line. Because Uruguay packed the middle of the pitch, full-backs Gonzalo Montiel and Facundo Medina pushed high to offer width.

Argentina dominated the ball throughout the first half but struggled to create much of note, often settling for tame efforts from distance, including a long-range strike from Medina that Cristopher Fiermarin held comfortably. Their best opening came when Mac Allister slipped a pass into Alvarez, whose shot was saved by Fiermarin before a defender blocked Almada's follow-up for a corner. Fiermarin also made a smart stop to deny Paz before the break.