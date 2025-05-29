Antony Real Betis Conference League final 2025Getty
Chris Burton

'We will see' - Antony drops major hint on Man Utd future ahead of return to Old Trafford and explains why Real Betis fell to Chelsea in Conference League final

AntonyManchester UnitedReal BetisPremier LeagueTransfersReal Betis vs ChelseaChelseaConference League

Antony has delivered a cryptic “we will see” message when it comes to his future, with the Real Betis loanee due back at Manchester United.

  • Fell out of love with football at Old Trafford
  • Rediscovered lost spark during stint in Spain
  • Waiting to discover what transfer window brings
