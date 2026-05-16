'I can't lie' - Antoine Semenyo revels in sublime FA Cup final winner as Man City star says Pep Guardiola gives him freedom to 'create chaos'

City’s newest star Semenyo has admitted he had to "improvise" to score the stunning back-heel that secured FA Cup glory against Chelsea on Saturday. The forward, who arrived at the Etihad in a £62.5 million transfer from Bournemouth in January, settled a tight contest with a moment of pure instinct in the second half.

Speaking to BBC One after the final whistle, Semenyo reflected on the goal that will be etched into City folklore. "Everything happened so fast to be honest. It came straight to me and I had to improvise myself as quickly as I can. It has happened a couple of times in training - it happened perfectly today," the 26-year-old explained. "It is a good finish, I can't lie. As a kid I have always wanted to be playing for the top teams - it took a long time to get there, but I am grateful."