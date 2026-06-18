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Antoine Semenyo awarded FIFA's Player of the Mach as Man City star helps England's World Cup Group L opponents Ghana squeeze past Panama
Semenyo helps Ghana strike at the death
Ghana left it late to secure victory over Panama, with Yirenkyi scoring a dramatic winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time. The Black Stars struggled to impose themselves for long periods and appeared set to settle for a draw before finally finding a breakthrough.
Semenyo proved Ghana's most dangerous attacking outlet throughout the contest. Operating from the right, he helped create the decisive move, with Abdul Fatawu supplying the final pass before Yirenkyi bundled the ball into the net. The result lifted Ghana into second place in Group L on points with England, while Panama were left to rue a missed opportunity after controlling much of the match.
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Semenyo highlights importance of the result
The Man City forward was later named Player of the Match. Semenyo admitted the late nature of the winner made the emotions difficult to process. He also praised his side's resilience against a physically imposing Panama team.
"Ninety minutes plus five... I don't even know how to describe that emotion," he told FIFA. "We were all so relieved because we knew how important this game was for us and also because it gives us a confidence boost going into the next game.
"They [Panama] had some quite big guys to be honest, but we like that physicality. That's what we thrive off and I thought it was a really good match-up today. I am so happy to say that we've got that win, but we can't take our foot off the gas. We now have two important games and big challenges ahead of us."
'They're my friends, but..."
Ghana will next face England, with Semenyo facing familiar names from Man City and the Premier League. Looking ahead to the clash, he made it clear that friendships will be put aside.
"It is going to be really tough and that is why we needed this win and the confidence to potentially help us into the next round," he said. "We feel like with this team, we've got talent, we've got a point to prove, and I feel like that's the driving force for us.
"Of course, they're my friends and there's love there, but now it's just time to focus. We had a little bit of banter before we left for the World Cup, but I don't think there is going to be any more. I don't think I will be texting anybody from the England team. If they text me, then I'll reply. But it's a serious competition, so it is just time to lock in."
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England test awaits
Attention now turns to Ghana's meeting with England in Boston. The Black Stars know victory over the Three Lions would secure qualification for the last 32 with a game to spare. After gaining momentum through a dramatic win over Panama, Ghana now face their toughest test of the group stage.