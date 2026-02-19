getty
Anti-racism charity accuses Jose Mourinho of 'gaslighting' Vinicius Junior after Champions League chaos
The Special One's provocative stance
The match was paused for nearly 10 minutes after Benfica fans threw objects at the Madrid star as he celebrated at the corner flag following his stunning and decisive goal in the 1-0 win in Lisbon. As play was about to restart, the Brazilian rushed toward the referee, alleging that Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni had directed a racist remark at him. The incident sparked outrage on the field and on the stands, as players and coaches of both sides reacted while the crowd jeered.
After the game, Benfica boss Mourinho stepped into the spotlight with comments that have only intensified the debate, backing his club’s position while also casting doubt on the appropriateness of the Madrid forward’s behaviour during the match.
"It should be the crazy moment of the game, an amazing goal in a good game... these talents are able to do these beautiful things but unfortunately [Vinicius] was not just happy to score that astonishing goal and then the game was over. When you score a goal like that you celebrate in a respectful way," he told Amazon.
When pressed on whether Vinicius had actively provoked the home support and the Benfica squad, the former Chelsea and Madrid boss was firm in his belief. Mourinho added: "Yeah, I believe so. The words they exchange, Prestianni with Vinicius, I want to be independent. I don't comment about it."
Mourinho also revealed the nature of his touchline conversation with the player during a break in play. He recounted: "I told him that when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. And then, when he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club was black. This club, the last thing it is is racist, so if in his mind it was something in relation to that, this is Benfica. There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium. Every stadium that Vinicius plays [in] something happens. Always. I'm saying that it was a good 50 minutes of football, millions of people watching around the world, a crazy goal absolutely crazy goal and then game over."
Kick It Out issues scathing response
Mourinho's comments have already drawn criticism, as have Benfica's public support of the Argentine in the wake of the furore. Kick It Out took aim at the ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss with a series of powerful statements on social media, condemning the manager's rhetoric as harmful and deflective. The charity said on X: "When anyone reports discrimination in football, or anywhere, the first priority is that they are listened to and feel supported. Focusing on Vinicius Jr’s goal celebration or the history of the club, instead of acknowledging the report, is a form of gaslighting. This approach not only harms the individual affected but also sends the wrong message to others around the world who may have experienced similar situations. Leaders in football have a crucial role in setting standards, and moments like these call for responsible leadership that reinforces respect, inclusion, and accountability. We look forward to a thorough investigation into this incident, with appropriate accountability linked to the outcome."
Benfica and Prestianni defend their ground
Despite the global outcry, Benfica have moved to support Prestianni, who faces allegations of calling Vinicius a 'monkey'. The club released an official statement saying: "The Club reaffirms, clearly and unequivocally, its historical and unwavering commitment to defending the values
of equality, respect, and inclusion, which align with the core values of its foundation and which have Eusébio as their greatest symbol. Sport Lisboa e Benfica reiterates that it fully supports and believes in the version presented by the player Gianluca Prestianni, whose conduct while serving the Club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions, and the principles that define Benfica's identity. The Club regrets the defamation campaign to which the player has been subjected."
Prestianni has also broken his silence, taking to social media to deny the accusations and question why his opponents did not react more aggressively if such a comment had been made. He posted on Instagram: "I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to player Vinicius Junior, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard. I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players."
UEFA investigation looms over Lisbon
The situation remains incredibly volatile as the footballing community awaits intervention from the governing bodies to determine the facts of the night. With UEFA already opening a full investigation into the incident, the evidence ranging from broadcast footage to witness testimonies will be under intense scrutiny. As the debate over player provocations versus racial abuse continues to polarize opinion, the pressure mounts on Mourinho and Benfica to provide more than just deflections in the face of serious allegations against their conduct.
