AFP
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John Stones move ruled out by Bayern Munich as club official provides very latest on Anthony Gordon transfer talks
Eberl sets the record straight on Stones
Despite heavy speculation linking Manchester City defender John Stones with a move to the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich have officially distanced themselves from the England international. The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer and reports had suggested he could reunite with former team-mate Vincent Kompany in Germany.
However, Eberl was quick to dismiss these claims when questioned about the possibility of bringing the serial winner to the Bundesliga. Speaking to BILD, the sporting director was blunt about the reports, stating simply: "That is not true." The club appears to be focusing its resources elsewhere as they prepare for a squad overhaul following a historic Bundesliga campaign.
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Negotiations open for Newcastle star Anthony Gordon
While the Stones deal is off the table, Bayern remain firmly in the hunt for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. The former Everton man has emerged as a top priority for the German champions, who are looking to inject even more pace and creativity into the final third. Eberl confirmed that internal discussions are progressing well as they look to reach a breakthrough.
Eberl commented on the pursuit, saying: “We agree that we will sign an attacking player if he can be financed.” He further teased fans about the status of the deal, adding: “We had a very good conversation [about Gordon] and hope that we can make progress.” It is understood that the winger is eager to make the move to the Allianz Arena after a campaign highlighted by his superb Champions League form, netting 10 goals in 12 appearances, despite a relatively quiet domestic season.
The financial hurdle in the Gordon pursuit
The main sticking point in any potential deal remains Newcastle’s valuation of the 25-year-old. The Magpies are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £75 million (€86m), a figure that Bayern are currently reluctant to meet in full. The German side remains hopeful that they can negotiate these terms down to a more manageable level during the summer window. With Gordon under or long-term contract at St James' Park, Newcastle find themselves in a strong bargaining position, but the player's apparent desire for a fresh challenge in Munich could prove to be the deciding factor in the negotiations.
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Monitoring Bundesliga's rising star Kennet Eichhorn
In addition to established stars, Bayern are also keeping a close eye on domestic talent, specifically Hertha BSC starlet Kennet Eichhorn. The 16-year-old defensive midfielder has caught the eye following a breakout season in the second tier, and his contract reportedly contains a release clause of €12 million. Eberl admitted that ignoring such a talent would be a failure of his scouting department.
“I think if you see Kenny Eichhorn, and FC Bayern wouldn’t even consider it, then we wouldn't be doing our job," Eberl explained. "Now you have to see if that fits in and what his and his management's vision are. Whether it actually happens is completely different matter entirely.”
As the club prepares for the exit of players like Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro, securing the next generation of talent remains a key pillar of their strategy.