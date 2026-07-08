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'Angry' Lionel Messi reveals he was 'very distressed' during epic Argentina comeback win over Egypt at World Cup
Messi’s mixed emotions after Egyptian epic
The Argentine talisman was seen in tears at the final whistle following a match that swung from potential disaster to pure delirium. Argentina looked to be heading out of the tournament after falling 2-0 behind, but a spirited fightback saw Cristian Romero and Messi draw them level before Enzo Fernandez sealed a famous victory in stoppage time. Yet, the captain was far from satisfied with his individual afternoon.
Speaking after the match, a visibly shaken Messi confessed: "I was really angry about the penalty, very distressed about missing again. If I had scored the penalty at that moment, it would have changed the game. We were playing well. Aside from the penalty, we had clear chances. The goalkeeper made some incredible saves. Luckily, in the end, I got the chance. It's something very special to be able to help this group after what had happened."
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Unwanted history from the penalty spot
While Messi eventually found the net to level things up, his failure from 12 yards against Egypt’s Mostafa Shobeir earned him a record he never wanted. Having already missed a spot-kick against Austria in the group stages, Messi is the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties at a single edition, excluding shootouts.
"Honestly, I'm happy to have qualified, because of how we did it. It got tough at 2-0. It was very exciting to be able to turn it around. We suffered a lot again, but this is the World Cup. All the matches are the same. Everything is very close. I'm very happy," Messi added.
Matching the legend of Maradona
Despite the penalty miss, Messi’s overall contribution in open play was nothing short of historic. He dominated the final third, dragging his team back into the contest with a relentless display of dribbling and vision. In doing so, he became the first player since Diego Maradona against Belgium (1986) to score, complete 5+ dribbles, and create 5+ open play chances in a single World Cup match.
The 39-year-old icon has now reached eight goals in the 2026 tournament, further underscoring his vital importance to Lionel Scaloni’s side. "It's yet another example of pride, character, and desire. I'm very proud," Messi said. "It was a relief for everyone, given how the game unfolded. It's not easy to come back from 2-0 down... But, as I always say, this group never gives up and tries until the very end. We were lucky to get Cuti's goal early, we still had time left, and we turned it around in the 90 minutes. What this group did today was incredible. I hope we keep going."
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A date with destiny in Kansas
The narrow escape in Atlanta ensures that the defending champions remain in the hunt for a consecutive global title. Argentina’s resilience has become their calling card under Scaloni, and the squad will need every ounce of that grit as they move deeper into the knockout bracket.
Looking ahead, the Albiceleste will travel to Kansas for their quarter-final clash on Saturday, where they will face Switzerland. With Messi operating at a level that rivals the greatest performances in the nation's history, few would bet against them continuing their march toward the final in North America, provided they can master the psychological pressure of the biggest stage.
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