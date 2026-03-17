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Andy Robertson challenges team-mates to prove they're 'good enough' for Liverpool and lift pressure on Arne Slot
Standing up to Anfield scrutiny
Robertson used Tuesday's press conference to address the intense spotlight on the squad following Sunday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. With the Reds trailing Galatasaray 1-0 from the first leg of the round of 16 tie, he detailed how the Dutchman has reacted behind the scenes.
"I don't think we really hit a bump in the road last year," he told reporters. "Everything went probably as smoothly as you could have imagined in terms of his first season, but also in terms of our season. This season's been a bit more up and down, that's a fact. But he’s stayed calm, he’s obviously trying to find answers as well."
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Proving they are good enough
Despite winning the Premier League last season and finishing in the top-eight of the Champions League table this term, the Reds have struggled immensely domestically. Pressure is growing on Slot with his side sitting fifth in the English top-flight and in danger on missing out on a place in Europe's most prestigious club competition in 2026-27.
"Obviously the pressure is a bit bigger on all of us at the minute because the results aren't there," he stated. "You have to perform, you have to get the results and when you don't get that then the scrutiny is bigger. He's faced a lot more scrutiny than he did last year, so have we as players. It's up to us to stand up to that. We're all good enough to be at Liverpool and it's up to us show that. If we do that, I'm sure we can turn the tide back towards the way we want it to go."
The demand for Champions League football
During the press briefing, the left-back was questioned about the risk of their campaign fizzling out entirely. Refusing to admit defeat, he stressed the absolute necessity of maintaining their status in Europe's premier competition by overturning the deficit against their Turkish opponents at Anfield this week.
"We can't give up trying, we need to keep trying to fight through it," he admitted. "I know time's running out, I know games are running out but we've got a chance to get into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and we're still in the FA Cup and then we have to sort out our league form. In terms of Champions League qualification, this club demands it. The fans demand it."
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Giving Anfield something to shout about
Finishing his press conference, he reflected on famous European nights, including their historic comeback from 3-0 down to win 4-3 on aggregate against Barcelona in the 2019 semi-final before going on to win the trophy. Knowing they must rely on both experience and fresh energy, he challenged the dressing room to ignite the stadium.
"Anfield, under the lights, our fans being in that stadium; they've been here before and they'll be here many, many times in the future as well. They always produce special nights," he concluded. "But we have to give them something to shout about. We have give them to cheer, we have something to get off their chairs and off their seats. If we can do that, then we know the Liverpool fans react off that."
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