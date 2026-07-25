ZUMA Press Wire
When Andrea Pirlo will be named new Italy boss as four-year deal agreed
Pirlo agrees Azzurri deal
Pirlo has reportedly agreed a four-year contract worth €1.5 million per season to become Italy's new head coach, according to Football Italia. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sky Sport Italia, and Calciomercatofurther indicate that an official announcement confirming the legendary former midfielder's appointment is expected on Monday or Tuesday. The federation turned to Pirlo after their top two targets, Ancelotti and Guardiola, declined offers to take charge of the Azzurri.
- Getty Images Sport
Tactician steps up quickly
Pirlo's hiring moved swiftly thanks to his close relationship with the federation's technical leadership, which features his former AC Milan team-mates. He accepted immediately upon being contacted by newly appointed technical director Paolo Maldini and special advisor Leonardo. Furthermore, his modest wage demands made him a financially ideal choice for the federation, particularly when contrasted with Guardiola's rumoured €20m-per-season salary.
Former legends lead rebuild
Pirlo's appointment marks a new chapter in the Azzurri's managerial overhaul, with technical leadership now resting firmly in Maldini's hands. Before any official announcement can be made, the former Juventus maestro must first terminate his contract by mutual consent with UAE outfit Dubai United FC, where he has been in charge since last summer.
- LaPresse
Tuesday presentation awaits Pirlo
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is scheduled to hold an internal meeting on Tuesday, which could serve as the platform for Pirlo's official unveiling to the public. The FIGC must act swiftly to finalise Pirlo's appointment before their UEFA Nations League campaign kicks off in eight weeks' time. The incoming head coach faces the daunting task of establishing a distinct tactical identity ahead of Euro 2028 qualification and the 2030 World Cup.
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