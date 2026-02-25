Andre Onana determined to take Man Utd No.1 spot back from Senne Lammens after Trabzonspor loan ends

Onana may be away from Manchester United this season, but he has not given up hope of reigniting his career with the Red Devils. According to The Guardian, the stopper wants to fight for the No.1 spot when he returns and believes he will be given the chance to do so.

Yet he faces a tough challenge in dislodging Lammens as first choice. The Belgian was voted Man of the Match last time out as United beat Everton 1-0 and drew praise from manager Michael Carrick after the game.

Carrick told reporters: "For me a goalkeeper has to be reliable, be trustworthy. Instead of creating a chaos, you want him to take the chaos away and calm things down. I think Senne does that."

Everton manager David Moyes was also impressed with the goalkeeper's performance, adding: "The goalie was bloody brilliant. The save he made from Michael Keane, the way he dealt with the corners. We hoped somewhere we'd have got... one of them with the pressure we had in those situations. I thought we would get one, but we didn't. For me he was the best player on the pitch."