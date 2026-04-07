An unfinished story... A hidden thread links Bayern Munich's star to Real Madrid

The Spanish newspaper *AS* has revealed a fascinating story about a rising star in the Bayern Munich ranks, who harbours a clear dream that he makes no secret of: to one day wear the Real Madrid shirt.

We are talking about the young German talent Lennart Karl, the left-footed attacking midfielder who has caught the eye in Munich despite his young age – he is just 18 years old and made his debut for the team at the age of 17. But what is fascinating is that this promising star is not content merely to dream of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League; he is looking to go even further... to wear the white shirt himself.

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As a child, Karl underwent trials with Real Madrid twice and even visited the club’s headquarters in Valdebebas, but the deal ultimately fell through. Despite the passing of the years, this experience has not faded from his memory. In fact, he recently made a candid and surprising statement in which he said: “Bayern are a huge and very special club, but one day I’d like to join Real Madrid.”

The statement sparked widespread controversy among the Bavarian club’s supporters, particularly as it came during a friendly meet-and-greet with fans, when he said in a bold, youthful tone: “Real Madrid is the club of my dreams… but I hope that remains a secret between us.” However, this ‘secret’ did not remain secret for long, and soon spread like wildfire.

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