Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie makes his USMNT case to Mauricio Pochettino as Leeds' Brenden Aaronson caps big week

Mauricio Pochettino’s early squad selections have offered limited opportunities for Weston McKennie, who has yet to fully establish himself under the Argentine. Yet his club performances of late suggest that he deserves more of a shot. McKennie was masterful for Juventus this weekend, scoring in a 1-1 draw with Lecce.

And he wasn't the only fringe player to make his case. Brenden Aaronson, too, has been rather frozen out. But the Philadelphia Union product has rather impressed of late, tallying two goal contributions in his last three games. One of them came on Sunday against Manchester United, where he spearheaded an otherwise languid Leeds attack in an unfortunate tie.

There was good news elsewhere, too. Antonee Robinson is nearing his best. Folarin Balogun made an impact. And Tanner Tessmann is making a fine case for a starting spot with an excellent season at Lyon.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.