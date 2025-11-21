Americans Abroad: Juventus' Weston McKennie looks to rebound from USMNT omission as Gladbach's Gio Reyna aims to build on his standout November camp

Welcome back from the international break. Did you miss club soccer? There are certainly reasons to do so - but after a genuinely excellent 10 days for the international game, you'd be forgiven for feeling a little lukewarm about what comes next.

From an American point of view, though, there’s plenty to keep an eye on. Two of the USMNT’s biggest names stayed home as the U.S. won back-to-back friendlies. One was AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, who wasn’t risked after picking up an injury in October - an unsurprising call for a player, especially with the Milan derby ahead.

The other absence was far more surprising. Juventus' Weston McKennie missed out despite no injury, no reported fallout, and no indication of any issues within the camp. When he’s with the U.S., he's usually just fine. But apparently, that wasn’t enough this time. Either way, both stars return to big Serie A fixtures this weekend.

And then there's Gio Reyna, who suddenly channeled prime Kaka for the U.S. 10 days ago. If only that version showed up more often for his club, Gladbach.

GOAL breaks down the four main storylines to watch among Americans Abroad this weekend…