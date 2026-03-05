Getty
'All good news' - Alvaro Arbeloa provides Kylian Mbappe injury update ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League showdown with Man City
Positive signs for Mbappe
Madrid manager Arbeloa has moved to calm anxieties surrounding Mbappe's availability, describing the latest medical reports as "all good news". The French star has been sidelined with a sprained left knee, a problem that hampered him earlier this year.
The club recently confirmed a conservative treatment plan for the World Cup winner, avoiding the need for invasive surgery. The timeline for his return remains fluid as the medical staff monitors his reaction to increased workloads, although Mbappe's own entourage are reportedly unhappy amid suggestions Madrid are trying to rush him back to face City.
- AFP
Keeping an eye on Mbappe's condition
Regarding Mbappe's current condition, Arbeloa explained that the striker is on a good recovery path from his injury. Quoted by the club's official website, he said: "Of course, I speak to [Mbappe] every day. It's under control, every day he's better. I've said it's a process where we 'll go day by day according to his feelings. Right now, it's all good news."
The race against time
Madrid are entering a crucial period of the season that will test the depth of Arbeloa's squad. The main concern surrounds whether Mbappe can lead the line in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Pep Guardiola's side, a match that is crucial for the club's European ambitions.
Mbappe and those close to him, according to the Cadena SER report, are worried about Madrid attempting to rush the striker back, a move that could trigger a long-term setback that might put his World Cup in jeopardy. With the second leg of the last-16 tie scheduled for March 17 in Manchester, meanwhile, every training session is seen as a crucial step towards full match fitness.
- (C)Getty Images
The road to Manchester
For now, Los Blancos will continue their struggles without their top scorer. Furthermore, they also have a series of crucial matches ahead of the second leg in Manchester on March 17, that they will likely pinpoint as a return date for Mbappe, depending on his recovery progress.
Arbeloa's side face Celta Vigo in La Liga this weekend as they look to catch up with Barcelona. After suffering two consecutive defeats in the league, Madrid are now four points behind the Blaugrana at the top.
Advertisement