Alvaro Arbeloa hails Federico Valverde as 'everything a Real Madrid player should be' after hat-trick masterclass against Man City

In the absence of the injured Kylian Mbappe, it was Valverde who stepped up to make the difference for the home side with a historic hat-trick to secure a 3-0 win in the first leg of the round of 16 tie. After seeing the Uruguayan complete the treble in just 22 minutes, Arbeloa described him as the ultimate benchmark, stating: "It doesn't matter where you put him, for me he's the Juanito of the 21st century, he's the benchmark, everything a Real Madrid player should be is Fede Valverde."

Reflecting on the result, Arbeloa noted that the scoreline was "better than expected" following recent criticism after disappointing losses to Getafe and Osasuna. They could have ended the evening with a four-goal lead, only to see Vinicius Jr see a penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Asked about the miss, Arbeloa said: "I liked the reaction of the Bernabéu, how they applauded Vinicius, if anyone recovers from setbacks it's him."