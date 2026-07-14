'He'll surely be a great player' - Alexis Mac Allister responds to Liverpool transfer links with Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora

The Liverpool midfielder has offered his thoughts on the growing speculation linking the Reds with Mexico international Mora. The 17-year-old sensation has become one of the most talked-about teenagers in world football following a series of eye-catching displays at the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking to Mexican broadcaster Claro Sports, Mac Allister was asked about the possibility of the youngster arriving at Anfield. The Argentine stated: "Honestly, I didn’t see anything about it. When these things happen, you’re always careful what you say, out of respect for the player and the club he belongs to; but if he’s being linked with Liverpool, he’ll surely be a great player, and there’s a reason they’re mentioning him."