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Alexia Putellas GFXGetty/GOAL
Celia Balf

Alexia Putellas to London? Spain star enjoying World Cup as transfer rumors swirl

FEATURES
A. Putellas
Barcelona
Spain

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is enjoying the World Cup as a fan while preparing for the next chapter of her club career as a free agent.

Alexia Putellas is in a league of her own. Quite literally, as her future remains uncertain after she announced her departure from Barcelona following a decorated 14-season career this past May. Reports have said she has agreed to a transfer to London City Lionesses, although no official announcement has been made. It appears likely that she will remain in Europe. However, clubs in the National Women's Soccer League have also made lucrative offers.

Putellas, however, is in a reflective state as she closes a chapter that saw her win 38 trophies during her time with Barcelona, including 10 league titles and a whopping 232 goals in 507 appearances.

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, Putellas said her "time with Barcelona has been a journey of growth, ambition, and unforgettable moments shared with incredible teammates, staff, fans."

Although she didn't reveal where she's heading next, she did take a moment to talk about the World Cup and how, as a member of Spain's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup-winning team, she's enjoying the tournament as a fan while cheering on her country.

"What makes the World Cup so special is that it brings the entire football community together," Putellas said.

  • Alexia Putellas Spain Women 2026Getty Images

    'It would be an incredible achievement for Spanish football'

    There are a few things likely occupying Putellas' time, perhaps contracts and offers from some of the best women's soccer clubs in the world. But if you ask her, she's not interested in talking about where she's going because she's watching soccer.

    "I've been following the tournament," she said. "The intensity, the atmosphere in the stadiums and the unexpected moments are always highlights for me. The World Cup has a unique way of producing unforgettable stories..."

    Historically, Spain has won two World Cup titles between its men's and women's national teams. The men won in 2010, while the women are the reigning champions after winning the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

    "It would be an incredible achievement for Spanish football. Success at the international level shows young players that dreams can become reality. If both the women's and men's national teams achieve success on the world stage, it sends a powerful message to the next generation that Spanish football continues to be a global reference point."

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  • Alexia Putellas Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    'Every successful football tournament helps grow the game globally'

    This men's World Cup, Putellas is all in on Spain, but she also sees the tournament as an important way to grow the game globally.

    "Every successful football tournament helps grow the game globally," Putellas said. "When fans become engaged with international football, that excitement often carries over to other competitions as well.

    "I think a successful men's World Cup can build even more anticipation for the women's tournament and help bring new audiences to the women's game."

    A big part of Putellas' next club move will have to take into consideration which destination will best prepare her for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup next summer. Putellas and Spain secured a spot in the tournament by winning Group A3 of the UEFA Women's European Qualifiers.

    Spain clinched automatic qualification in June by winning the group with a 6-1 victory over Iceland.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-BARCELONA-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    'it brings the entire football community together'

    Putellas partnered with Lay's again this year through the No Lay's, No Gamecampaign because of the brand's shared appreciation for soccer fans.

    "The game simply isn't the same without the passion, energy and support of supporters," Putellas said. "What makes the World Cup so special is that it brings the entire football community together. It's one of those rare moments when fans from all over the world are sharing the same emotions, celebrating the same moments and creating memories together."

    Although she's usually the one signing young athletes' jerseys, or on the receiving end of die-hard fans, she now gets to enjoy the tournament as a fan.

    "I'm hoping to attend some matches. Being in the stadium during a World Cup is an incredible experience because you can really feel the energy and passion from the fans. At the moment, I'm taking things one day at a time and enjoying the tournament as it unfolds."

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  • Alexia PutellasGetty Images

    Putellas sighting in Los Angeles

    Putellas experienced the roar of the crowd at Los Angeles Stadium as Spain defeated Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32. It appears to have been the first World Cup match she attended in person.

    Whether she's soaking up the World Cup as a fan or giving her own fans something to look forward to as she weighs her next move, Putellas has the ball at her feet, and that's always a good position to be in.