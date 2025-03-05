Alejandro Garnacho is becoming a problem for Man Utd: Three-month goal drought and attitude issues casting doubt on Argentine's Old Trafford future

The forward looked set to be a world-beating player when he broke through two years ago, but his career is threatening to stagnate

The last time Manchester United played away to Real Sociedad in November 2022 was a very special occasion for Alejandro Garnacho. The winger's extended family had travelled up from Madrid to San Sebastian to see him make only his second competitive start for the Red Devils, and it was already a dream come true for him before the game kicked-off as Garnacho found himself partnering his childhood hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, in attack in the final game of United's Europa League group-stage campaign.

The dream got even better when Ronaldo played a through ball which the then-18-year-old Garnacho ran onto and smashed into the roof of the net to score his first senior goal. His father, Alex, couldn't keep himself from crying in the main stand out of happiness. The goal began a thrilling few weeks for Garnacho, who went on to spark United's comeback victory over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and then struck a last-minute winner against Fulham.

Fast-forward two-and-a-half years later, Garnacho and United are heading back to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League, just after playing Fulham. But things could hardly be more different for player and club.

Garnacho looked like being United's future flagbearer after his breakthrough season and he consolidated his progress last season, as his outrageous bicycle kick against Everton and his opener in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City lighting up an otherwise dismal campaign for the club. But United have got even worse in this season, and Garnacho hasn't just stagnated; he has gone backwards...