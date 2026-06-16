Ageing Argentina must trust in youth to ensure Lionel Messi gets perfect World Cup send-off

Winning back-to-back World Cups wouldn’t be unprecedented, but it is a remarkably rare feat. Italy managed it during the tournament’s infancy in 1934 and 1938, but since then, only Brazil - inspired by a young Pele - have managed to defend their crown, doing so in 1962 after winning it for the first time four years earlier.
In fact, at least in recent times, succeeding at a World Cup as reigning champions has proven to be very difficult indeed. France in 2022 became just the second defending champion since the turn of the century to even make it past the group stage, as Germany (2018), Spain (2014), Italy (2010) and France themselves (2002) all fell at the first hurdle. Didier Deschamps’ side, of course, went all the way to the final - something that hadn’t been done by the winners of the previous tournament since Brazil in 1998.
The forgiving nature of the new, 48-team format, combined with a favourable draw, means that Argentina are unlikely to befall such a fate in 2026 - so can Scaloni continue his remarkable success and mastermind another run to the ultimate prize in international football? To do so, he may need to oversee a mid-tournament transition towards the next generation of Albiceleste stars.