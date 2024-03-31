Advantage Liverpool - but Arsenal aren't about to bottle this title race: Winners and losers as Gunners come out fighting to hold off Erling Haaland and Man City

Mikel Arteta's side frustrated the champions and demonstrated their steel to earn a draw which could see them finally topple their tormentors in May

Manchester City effectively wrapped up last season's Premier League crown by thrashing Arsenal, but it was hard to make too many conclusions as to the destination of this season's title from Sunday's bitty 0-0 draw, as it left the three-horse race wide open.

One thing was clear, however: Arsenal are almost unrecognisable from the frail side that showed up here 11 months ago and are no longer willing to let City push them around. Mikel Arteta's troops were up for the fight this time and Gabriel monstered Erling Haaland, who was barely allowed a sight of goal by the towering Brazilian.

Declan Rice and Jorginho took the midfield battle to Rodri, while Kevin De Bruyne - who had scored twice in this fixture last year - also had a quiet afternoon. It is not the first time that City have failed to win a crunch game this season, and if they do not manage to retain the title, their inability to take points off their direct rivals will be a big reason why.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Etihad Stadium...