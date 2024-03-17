‘Absolute wally!’ - Wrexham star James McClean slams ‘embarrassing’ celebrations of League Two rival after seeing Tranmere rock Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s latest promotion bid
James McClean has slammed the “embarrassing” celebrations of “wally” Jean Belehouan following Wrexham’s disappointing defeat to Tranmere.
- Red Dragons came unstuck on home soil
- Local rivals revelled in their success
- Irishman stuck on sidelines serving a ban