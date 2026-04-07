A thorn in Mbappé’s side… The rematch exposes Real Madrid’s crisis

The Santiago Bernabéu is set to host one of the most thrilling clashes in European football when Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the 2025–26 Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bavarian giants reached this stage after overcoming Atalanta in the round of 16, whilst Real Madrid continued their continental journey by eliminating Manchester City in a gruelling encounter that reaffirmed the Royal Club’s character on the big nights.

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